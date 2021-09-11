Skip to Content
Preston takes early lead, holds on late for 28-21 victory over Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Preston football picked up another win on Friday night, when they held onto an early lead against Bonneville to win 28-21. The Bees made a comeback but a strong first half from Preston was enough for a victory.

Preston took a 14-0 lead and added on late in the first half. On fourth-and-goal, Brecker Knapp rolled right and found Davon Inglet for a touchdown and a 21-0 advantage.

The Bees scored all 21 of their points in the second half, but Preston scored just enough points to hold off Bonneville and get the win.

Preston is off next week while Bonneville travels to Rexburg to face Madison.

