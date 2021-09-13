Hillcrest Boys Soccer dominates Bonneville as Knights win 3-0

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday afternoon, the Hillcrest Knights were in control from the get-go at Bonneville High School, as Hillcrest picked up the 3-0 shutout victory. The Knights scored early and locked things down as the match wrapped up.

The Knights took the lead with an early goal in the first half, then added with another goal later on.

That second goal came on a penalty kick from Johan Hernandez-Gayton after Keaton Barnes drew the PK from a heavy collision with two Bees defenders.

Hillcrest next travels to Thunder Ridge Wednesday afternoon while Bonneville hosts Shelley on the same day.