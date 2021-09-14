Madison and Rigby each score once in the second half in a 1-1 draw

Local Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Tuesday night at Rigby High School, the Madison Bobcats and Rigby Trojans played a hard fought contest that ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw. Each team scored once in the second half after a scoreless first half.

Rebecca Anderson had a pair of solid scoring chances for the Trojans early in the first half. That included one point-blank shot that went just wide of the right post.

The Bobcats also got a point-blank chance late in the first half, when Maggie Anderson rattled a shot off the crossbar, but the ball just wouldn't cross the line.

Madison hosts Highland in its next contest early Thursday night while Rigby travels to Idaho Falls the same night.