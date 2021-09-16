Highland Girls Soccer dominates Madison in a 5-0 blowout victory

Local Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The undefeated Highland Rams Girls Soccer team continues to assert its dominance this season, with the latest win being a 5-0 victory over the Madison Bobcats. Quite literally from the get-go, the Rams were in control of this one.

Just 18 seconds into the game, after getting a nice feed in front of the net, Abby Satterfield found the back of the net to put the Rams ahead 1-0. Satterfield scored again later in the half to make it 3-0 at the time.

The Rams scored three goals in the first 20 minutes and added on two more to win the match 5-0.

Both teams are back in action Monday when Highland hosts Preston and Madison hosts Hillcrest.