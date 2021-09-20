Hillcrest Boys Soccer picks up another win with shutout victory over Madison

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Right from kickoff Monday afternoon, Hillcrest was in control on the pitch against Madison in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Bobcats. The Knights took the lead in the first minute and never let up in this one.

Hillcrest got on the board when Hadrien Pena took a hard shot that was stopped, and eventually on the third chance, Isaac Woolley put the rebound home to make it 1-0 Knights.

The Knights kept the pressure on and added two more goals for the 3-0 victory.

Hillcrest next hosts Blackfoot Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. while Madison travels to Thunder Ridge Thursday at 4:00 p.m.