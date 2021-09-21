Idaho State Football team is excited for first homecoming game in two seasons

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State's Saturday afternoon showdown marks the first homecoming game for the Bengals in two seasons when ISU takes on Sacramento State. Junior defensive lineman Terrance Jones said it is a game the team looks forward to every season.

"We just don't lose on homecoming," Jones said. "We're going to see everybody there, everybody on the sideline. It's going to be really exciting, and this is a homecoming game and we just don't lose that. Our confidence is really high."

Head Coach Rob Phenicie added the Bengals hope for a big crowd Saturday inside Holt Arena.

"We tell them, whether there's 50 people or 50,000, we're going to play the same," Phenicie said. "But when people get into Holt, and it gets loud and hot and miserable for the other team and starts rocking, it's a really, really great environment, and I hope the fans come out to enjoy some good football on Saturday."

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. as the Bengals can get their first win of the season against Sacramento State.