Idaho State falls short on homecoming in 23-21 loss to Sacramento State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals dropped to 0-3 on the season Saturday afternoon after a close 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento State Hornets. ISU scored all 21 of its points in the first half, but struggled mightily in the second half, recording zero points.

Despite quarterback Tyler Vander Waal leaving the game in the first half due to injury, Head Coach Rob Phenicie was very unhappy with his offense, especially the passing game.

"We got to do a better job," Phenicie said. "We got to have more than 16 plays before the kickoff return for a touchdown. We need to do that a whole lot better. 12 of 24, two interceptions, for 146 yards (in the game). Not good enough. That's on me. I'm an offense guy. I know the passing game and I'm going to get this fixed."

Vander Waal's status for next week's game at Northern Arizona is unclear, but Phenicie said freshman Hunter Hays will be the QB going forward if Vander Waal can't play.