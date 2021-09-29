Idaho State football is showing positives despite an 0-3 start to the season

Local Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals are still searching for their first win of the season, but the Bengals have shown positives throughout the season, especially in ISU's two-point loss to Sacramento State last Saturday. Head Coach Rob Phenicie said his team is close to getting that first win.

"We're not that far off," Phenicie said. "All of our goals are still in front of us and and it's going to be tough for a team to go undefeated in this conference as it is. So we're looking to get back on track, obviously, or get on track."

Sophomore offensive lineman John Perko added that it continues to be a team effort.

"It's just going to be bringing everything together," Perko said. "I think our defense showed out this week. I think we did a good job protecting up front. Overall, we just got to bring everything together. I think that's just it for us. We we show flashes here and there and show positive things on offense and positive things on defense. We get a little bit of both. And I think a win is very likely."

Idaho State travels to Flagstaff, Arizona this Saturday to face Northern Arizona.