Boise State upsets No. 10 BYU with a 26-17 victory on the road in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KIFI) - This was the game Bronco fans had been waiting for all season long, a consistent, well-played victory against a tough opponent, much like the Boise State teams of recent years, as the Broncos upset No. 10 BYU 26-17 Saturday afternoon in Provo.

The upset win is Boise State's first road win against an AP Top 10 opponent since 2001 when the Broncos upset No. 10 Fresno State. Current head coach Andy Avalos was a linebacker on that Broncos squad and Saturday's win is his first marquee win as head coach.

BYU took a 10-0 lead, but Boise State took control of the game with 23 unanswered points, in part thanks to three takeaways, all on Cougar fumbles. The Broncos added another takeaway on a Kaonohi Kaniho interception to end BYU's last offensive possession.

Next up, Boise State is back on the blue next week to host Air Force while BYU travels outside of the state of Utah for the first time since the season opener to face Baylor in Waco, TX.