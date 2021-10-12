Rigby and West Side continue to lead in latest football media polls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans stumbled to victory last week and they are battling through injuries, but the Trojans remain the number-one ranked team in 5A in this week's Idaho high school football media polls. Undefeated West Side continues to lead 2A as well.

In 4A, Shelley lost its second game in a row and dropped out of the poll as a result. After receiving votes last week, Pocatello re-enters the poll in the fifth spot.

Sugar-Salem holds in fourth place in 3A. The Diggers have risen back into the poll thanks to four straight victories.

In Class 2A, outside of West Side, Firth and North Fremont continue to hold strong in second and third.