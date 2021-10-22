Skyline clinches 4A playoff spot with 14-12 win over Shelley

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies locked up their 4A playoff berth and a share of the district title with Blackfoot thanks to a 14-12 victory over Shelley. The Grizzlies will go back to states to defend last year's Milk Bowl win.

It was all Grizzlies in the first half. Skyline led 14-0 at the break but it could have been a bigger lead based on how the teams were playing.

But the Russets made a game of it in the second half, getting on the board with a touchdown to cap off a nearly eight-minute drive and another score a short time later. However, it wasn't enough as Skyline got the win.

Skyline is officially back in the playoffs, but Shelley will also likely make it despite the loss based on MaxPreps rankings.