South Fremont holds off Kellogg for a 35-30 victory in the 3A qualifiers

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The South Fremont Cougars are heading to the quarterfinals in the 3A state playoffs following a 35-30 win over Kellogg Friday afternoon. In the 2:00 p.m. showdown at Bobcat Stadium, each offense showed up, and the Cougars came out on top.

South Fremont started and ended each of its first two drives the same way. The Cougars started with a big kickoff return from Preston Stoddard and ended with a Kaimen Peebles QB keeper into the end zone.

Those two drives helped South Fremont take the lead and keep it in the five-point win.

Next up, South Fremont will be on the road next week, but will either travel to top-seeded Homedale or two-seeded Gooding depending on the results of Saturday's game between McCall-Donnelly and Snake River.