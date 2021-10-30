Blackfoot cruises to a 52-24 victory over Middleton in 4A playoffs

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are moving on to the 4A quarterfinals thanks to a 28-point victory over Middleton Friday night. It was a close, back-and-forth contest early, but the Broncos roared to victory after that.

Middleton struck first on a Ben Critchfield completion to Tyler Medaris for a touchdown. The Vikings converted a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. But the Broncos responded quickly with a Jaxon Grimmett touchdown pass to Deegan Hale.

From there, Blackfoot kept scoring and pulled away with the 52-24 win.

Next up, Blackfoot will host 13-seeded Nampa in the quarters after Nampa upset Emmett Friday night.