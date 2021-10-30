Highland wins 5A offensive showdown 45-28 over Skyview to advance in the playoffs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In Friday's early game inside Holt Arena, the Highland Rams and Skyview Hawks went toe-to-toe, with Highland coming out on top 45-28. The Rams and Hawks traded scores, but Highland picked up the 17-point victory.

The Rams struck first on a Jack Whitmer QB keeper, but Skyview quickly responded with an 85-yard touchdown pass from Max Cutworth to Terryck Pennington.

But Highland kept scoring and the Rams picked up the 17-point victory.

Next up, Highland travels to Rocky Mountain in the 5A quarterfinals.