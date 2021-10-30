Idaho State falls to 1-7 after 40-17 loss to Weber State on home turf

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals need a win badly, but ISU will have to wait another day for a victory following a 40-17 loss to Weber State Saturday. The Bengals hung around and got within three in the third quarter, but the Wildcats responded with 20 unanswered points.

The big play that got Idaho State back in it was a 55-yard pick six from Jayden Dawson to make it 20-17 Weber State. But on the ensuing kickoff, Rashid Shaheed brought it back 102 yards for the touchdown, restoring the 10-point lead.

Weber State added 13 more points to cement the blowout, 40-17 win.

Next up, Idaho State travels south to BYU to face the 25th-ranked Cougars Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.