High School Football Quarterfinal Matchups Coming Up This Weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the first round and the qualifiers of the Idaho High School Football Playoffs complete, it's time to get ready for this week's quarterfinals!

Here are the matchups to look forward to this weekend featuring teams from East Idaho:

5A

Capital vs. Rigby, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Rigby High School

Highland vs. Rocky Mountain, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School

4A

Bishop Kelly vs. Pocatello, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

Nampa vs. Blackfoot, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Blackfoot High School

Shelley vs. Sandpoint, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Sandpoint High School

Vallivue vs. Skyline, Saturday, 7:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

3A

Marsh Valley vs. Sugar-Salem, Thursday, 7:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

Snake River vs. Weiser, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Weiser High School

South Fremont vs. Homedale, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Homedale High School

2A

Nampa Christian vs. Bear Lake, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Bear Lake High School

Declo vs. Firth, Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena

Grangeville vs. West Side, Friday, 1:00 p.m. at West Side High School

Melba vs. North Fremont, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at North Fremont High School

1AD1

Notus vs. Butte County, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

1AD2

Rockland vs. Castleford, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Castleford High School