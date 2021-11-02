High School Football Quarterfinal Matchups Coming Up This Weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the first round and the qualifiers of the Idaho High School Football Playoffs complete, it's time to get ready for this week's quarterfinals!
Here are the matchups to look forward to this weekend featuring teams from East Idaho:
5A
Capital vs. Rigby, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Rigby High School
Highland vs. Rocky Mountain, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School
4A
Bishop Kelly vs. Pocatello, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
Nampa vs. Blackfoot, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Blackfoot High School
Shelley vs. Sandpoint, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Sandpoint High School
Vallivue vs. Skyline, Saturday, 7:00 p.m. at Holt Arena
3A
Marsh Valley vs. Sugar-Salem, Thursday, 7:00 p.m. at Holt Arena
Snake River vs. Weiser, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Weiser High School
South Fremont vs. Homedale, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Homedale High School
2A
Nampa Christian vs. Bear Lake, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Bear Lake High School
Declo vs. Firth, Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena
Grangeville vs. West Side, Friday, 1:00 p.m. at West Side High School
Melba vs. North Fremont, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at North Fremont High School
1AD1
Notus vs. Butte County, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Holt Arena
1AD2
Rockland vs. Castleford, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Castleford High School
