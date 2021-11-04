Sugar-Salem survives against Marsh Valley with a 22-16 win in the 3A quarterfinals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers' bid for a four-peat is still alive, but not without a fight after Sugar-Salem survived against the Marsh Valley Eagles for a 22-16 victory Thursday night at Holt Arena. The Eagles had control of the game in the first half, but Diggers stormed back in the second half.

After a highlight reel interception by Michael Belnap, Marsh Valley drove down the field to open the scoring. The Eagles took the 6-0 lead thanks to a Hunter Roche 16-yard completion to Alex Vaughan to the one-yard line and a Roche rushing touchdown on the next play.

But with Marsh Valley ahead 9-0 in the third quarter, the Diggers roared back with 22 unanswered points thanks to the legs of sophomore Carson Harris. Harris rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns.

Next up, Sugar-Salem faces the winner of Saturday's South Fremont vs. Homedale matchup while Marsh Valley ends its season with a 4-5 record after winning the 3A District V title.