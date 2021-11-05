Rockland’s season ends with a 58-8 loss to Castleford

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rockland Bulldogs were, unfortunately, no match for the Castleford Wolves Friday night in a 58-8 defeat. The Bulldogs only trailed 16-8 at one point, but the Wolves took over from there.

Rockland got on the scoreboard thanks to a long TD connection from Gavin Permann to Teague Matthews that got the Bulldogs within eight points.

But Castleford then scored 42 unanswered points to blow out Rockland.

Thank you to our friends at KMVT for sending us photos and video from the game.