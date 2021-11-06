Pocatello defeats Bishop Kelly 28-17 to advance to the semis

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The red-hot Pocatello Thunder are in the final four in 4A thanks to an 11-point victory over Bishop Kelly Friday night at Holt Arena. The Thunder came out of the gates slowly, but got the offense going in the second half for the win.

Pocatello fell behind early, as the Knights took a 14-0 lead in the first half.

But by scoring 28 of the next 31 points, the Thunder came back for the victory and a berth to the semifinals.

Next up, Pocatello will host the winner of Saturday's Vallivue vs. Skyline game in the semis.