Rigby downs Capital 41-14 in the 5A quarterfinals

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are back in the playoffs and clearly ready for another playoff run after blowing out Capital in the 5A quarterfinals Friday night. The Trojans came out swinging and extended the lead throughout the game.

Zheik Falevai opened the scoring with a short rushing touchdown. Then, Rigby made some big plays.

The Trojans extended the lead to 14 thanks to a blocked punt that Hunter Field returned for a touchdown. Then, after a Capital touchdown, Tiger Adolpho with a deep shot to Taylor Freeman, who hauled in the pass and carried a defender into the end zone for the score.

At the end of the night, Rigby had itself a 27-point win.

Next up, Rigby travels to Meridian next week for the semifinals.