2A Nuclear Conference names Volleyball All-Conference teams

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday, the Nuclear Conference announced its all-conference teams and player of the year, including eight West Jefferson Panthers and seven Ririe Bulldogs.

Player of the Year: Brianna Scott (Ririe)

1st Team

Setters: Rianna Severe (Salmon), Mariya Hoffner (North Fremont)

Outside Hitters: Lindsey Dalling (West Jefferson), Caroline Taylor (West Jefferson), Grace Litton (North Fremont)

Middle Blockers: McKinley Bond (Ririe), Cambree Hall (West Jefferson), Jaylee Ball (West Jefferson)

Opposites: Kennidee Anderson (Ririe), Hailey Moss (West Jefferson), Addison Trent (Firth)

Liberos: Jordyn Torgerson (West Jefferson), Sheylaci Gunnell (North Fremont)

Defensive Specialists: Brylee Egan (West Jefferson)

2nd Team

Setters: Hannah Call (Ririe), Londyn Wood (West Jefferson)

Outside Hitters: Jaci Johnson (Ririe), Sidney Pilkerton (Salmon), Daytona Folkman (Firth)

Middle Blockers: Chloie Lewis (Salmon), Josie Richardson (North Fremont), Brooklyn Clayson (Firth)

Opposites: Cooper Smith (Ririe), Alyssa Hill (North Fremont)

Liberos: Madison Andreason (Ririe), Josie Johnson (North Fremont)

Defensive Specialists: Cheznee Smith (West Jefferson)