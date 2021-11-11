Skyline’s Mattie Olson and Tasha Miller sign letters of intent to compete collegiately

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline's Mattie Olson and Tasha Miller have committed to their next chapters at the collegiate level, with Olson heading to Montana State to play basketball and Miller traveling east to play soccer for Roanoke College in Virginia. Olson said signing the letter is a completes a huge goal for her.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid," Olson said. " So to get the opportunity to finally do it, it's crazy and it's really a dream come true."

Tasha said she's looking forward to her next chapter as well.

"I'm really excited," Miller said. "I met some of the people two weeks ago and I met the team and the coaches, and I'm really excited to play for them."

Congratulations to Mattie and Tasha on their commitments!