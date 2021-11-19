Sugar-Salem loses double overtime heartbreaker, falls half of a yard short of a four-peat

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers fell half of a yard and a two-point conversion short of a four-peat, losing a double overtime thriller to Weiser 34-33 in the 3A Milk Bowl Friday night. The Diggers made a valiant comeback to force overtime, but couldn't find the end zone on the last play of the game.

Weiser led 13-0 and 20-7 in the game, but Sugar-Salem came all the way back to tie the game with a Carson Harris touchdown late in the fourth quarter. However, the extra point was blocked to force OT.

The two teams traded scores in the first overtime and Weiser took a 34-27 lead to start the second overtime. But after Sugar-Salem scored a TD to draw within a point, the Diggers failed to convert a two-point conversion and lost the championship by a single point.

With the end to Sugar-Salem's dynasty comes a new champion as Weiser won its first state title since 1997.