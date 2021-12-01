Blackfoot Boys Basketball takes down Idaho Falls 64-50 in season opener

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are 1-0 on the young season thanks to a 64-50 victory over the Idaho Falls Tigers Wednesday night on home court.

The Broncos got it rolling early with Dylan Petersen receiving a nice feed in the paint from Deegan Hale to score the first Blackfoot bucket of the season. On the next possession, Javonte King swished a step-back jumper.

Blackfoot kept the lead and extended it for the 14-point victory.

Next up, the Broncos travel to Rigby Friday night while the Tigers head to Shelley. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.