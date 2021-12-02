Firth Boys Basketball scores 66-56 victory over Aberdeen in season opener

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - The Firth Cougars are off and running in the 2021-22 basketball season, as the Cougars took down the Aberdeen Tigers 66-56 Wednesday night.

The first quarter featured end-to-end action from both sides. Late in the quarter, the two teams traded for bucket for bucket, including three in a row at one point from Driscoll Gage and Seth Hall from the Tigers and Austin Jacobsen from the Cougars.

Firth pulled away in the end with a ten-point victory.

Next up, Firth hosts Melba Friday night while Aberdeen takes on Declo Saturday night. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.