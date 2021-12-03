Rigby scores often early and holds on for a 64-58 victory over Blackfoot

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are off and running on the court in their 2021-22 season, as Rigby took down Blackfoot Friday night 64-58.

The Trojans got rolling with an 8-0 run, capped by a Kobe Jones three-pointer. Karson Barber hit a pair of threes in the first quarter as well.

Blackfoot kept the game close, fighting the whole way, but Rigby pulled off the six-point victory.

Next up, Rigby hosts Skyline Tuesday night while Blackfoot travels to Highland. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.