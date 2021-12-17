Hillcrest uses late first half push and second half surge to defeat Idaho Falls 71-41

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The red-hot Hillcrest Knights are back to their winning ways after taking down Idaho Falls 71-41 Friday night on home court.

It's the Knights' fourth straight win against a 5A team and they did it by erasing a 27-21 deficit late in the first half.

Hillcrest kept pulling away for the thirty-point victory against the Tigers.

Next up, the Knights return to the court Jan. 4th when they host Skyline while Idaho Falls travels to Star Valley in Wyoming Dec. 28th.