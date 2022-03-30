Skyline community celebrates back-to-back football state championships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline football team, players, coaches and members of the community celebrated the second consecutive state championship for the Grizz in the 2021 season Wednesday night.

Players and multiple members of the community received their championship rings and were given the chance to sign the state championship banner.

Skyline claimed back-to-back state titles in November after taking down Sandpoint in the Kibbie Dome in November.