Firth and Shelley Baseball split Saturday doubleheader by same score in both games

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - In a somewhat odd scenario, Saturday's doubleheader between the Shelley Russets and Firth Cougars was as even as it could get on the scoreboard, as the two teams split the twin billing by the exact same score, 12-2, in both games.

Game one went to the Cougars. Firth scored early and held Shelley off the scoreboard long enough to build a big lead.

The Russets took game two for their first win of the season thanks to a pair of crooked numbers, as Shelley scored three runs in the second inning and five in the third to run away with it.

Next up, both teams return to action Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. as Shelley hosts Preston while Firth takes on Challis.