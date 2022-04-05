Thunder Ridge Baseball uses big 6th inning to take down Idaho Falls 3-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A crooked number in the sixth inning proved to be the difference for the Thunder Ridge Titans in a 3-2 victory over the Idaho Falls Tigers Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers were in control in the early innings, scoring both of their runs in the second and third, respectively. But Idaho Falls stranded key runs in those early innings that could have built the lead further.

The Titans took advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning when Thunder Ridge scored three times on an error, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly to turn a shutout into a one-run lead that would hold for the win.

Next up, the two teams face off once again for a doubleheader Wednesday at Melaleuca Field starting at 3:30 p.m.