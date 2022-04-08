Eight-run second inning propels Bonneville Baseball to 12-2 win over Madison

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees stay hot as of late, as the Bees stung Madison for a 12-2 win Friday thanks to an offensive explosion in the first two innings.

Bonneville scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Dayton Robison and a throwing error that brought in two more runs.

After Madison responded with a pair in the second inning, Bonneville shellacked the Bobcats for eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to put Madison away.

Next up, Bonneville hosts Thunder Ridge in a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday while Madison gets started against Idaho Falls in Rexburg at 4:00 p.m.