Bonneville Baseball claims early lead and holds on for 10-3 win over Thunder Ridge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A very windy day couldn't stop the Bonneville bats from putting up crooked numbers, as the Bees put up four multi-run innings in a 10-3 win over Thunder Ridge.

Bonneville got a lead it wouldn't surrender with two runs in the first inning, and the Bees would go on to score six more runs before the Titans answered with a run of their own.

The Cheney brothers, Craeton and Carter, stood out in an excellent team performance. Creation went 1-for-2 with a double, a pair of runs scored and a pair of RBI. Carter, meanwhile took advantage of his only at-bat, hitting a two-run double to add to the Bonneville lead.

Next up, Bonneville hosts Hillcrest in a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 3:30 p.m. while Thunder Ridge travels to Highland the same day to face the Rams at 4:00 p.m.