Bonneville Baseball puts up double digits in non-conference win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees had the bats going Thursday afternoon in the Hive, as the Bees stung the Idaho Falls Tigers for 10 runs in a 10-6 non-conference victory.

A trifecta of three-run innings proved to be the difference for Bonneville, as the Bees tallied three runs each in the second, fifth and sixth innings.

Among the many standout Bees, Ty Martinson had himself a day, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two total RBI in the contest.

Next up, Bonneville hosts Blackfoot Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. while Idaho Falls is scheduled to face Hillcrest Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Ammon.