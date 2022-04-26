Idaho Falls Baseball defeats Highland handily to grab top spot in conference

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers have taken sole possession of first place in the 5A High Country conference thanks to an excellent 7-2 win over the Highland Rams Tuesday afternoon.

Highland held a 1-0 lead after one and a half innings, but Idaho Falls used the crooked number to their advantage in the second and third innings, scoring two and four runs in those frames, respectively.

Mike Christensen played a big role among multiple Tigers in those two innings, getting Idaho Falls on the board with a two-run home run in the second and adding a long RBI single that banged off the right field wall in the third.

Next up, first place in the conference will be decided Wednesday when the Tigers and Rams meet for a doubleheader at Halliwell Park starting at 3:30 p.m.