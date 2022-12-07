Idaho Falls wins rivalry battle against Skyline on the road 77-66

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers were victorious on the road against their arch rivals Wednesday night, as IF took down the Skyline Grizzlies 77-66.

It was a back-and-forth battle early on, as the two teams traded basket for basket in a roller coaster first quarter.

But after Idaho Falls took the lead later on, the Tigers pulled off the 11-point victory.

Next up, Idaho Falls hosts Blackfoot Friday night while Skyline takes on Madison. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.