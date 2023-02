BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot Bronco and Idaho Falls Bandit Jaxon Grimmett knows where he'll play college baseball, as he signed his NLI Thursday to compete for Utah Tech after serving a mission.

Grimmett was a member of last summer's Bandits team that won a regional championship and made the American Legion World Series for the third consecutive season.

Congratulations to Jaxon and good luck at Utah Tech!