Rigby hands Thunder Ridge first loss, advances to 5A High Country championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are the first, and so far only team to knock off the Thunder Ridge Titans this season, as Rigby won its third battle against Thunder 53-48 Thursday to advance to the 5A High Country championship.

It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first half, with the Titans leading 28-26 at halftime.

But the third quarter proved to be the difference, as Rigby went on an 11-2 run for the first five-and-a-half minutes of the frame to pull ahead for good.

Next up, Rigby will face the winner of Saturday's elimination game between Madison and Thunder Ridge in Ammon. The 5A High Country championship is set for Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.