Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:59 PM
Published 10:00 PM

Rigby hands Thunder Ridge first loss, advances to 5A High Country championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are the first, and so far only team to knock off the Thunder Ridge Titans this season, as Rigby won its third battle against Thunder 53-48 Thursday to advance to the 5A High Country championship.

It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first half, with the Titans leading 28-26 at halftime.

But the third quarter proved to be the difference, as Rigby went on an 11-2 run for the first five-and-a-half minutes of the frame to pull ahead for good.

Next up, Rigby will face the winner of Saturday's elimination game between Madison and Thunder Ridge in Ammon. The 5A High Country championship is set for Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content