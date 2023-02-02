Skip to Content
Shelley advances to 4A High Country championship with 45-36 win over Idaho Falls

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The top-seeded Shelley Russets got off to a good start in their district tournament Thursday night, winning a good battle against the Idaho Falls Tigers 45-36.

It was back-and-forth from the get-go, as the two teams traded basket-for-basket and neither led by more than two points in the first quarter.

A strong second half spread the gap for Shelley, leading the Russets to the nine-point victory.

Next up, Shelley hosts Blackfoot next Thursday in the conference championship, while Idaho Falls takes on Skyline Tuesday in an elimination game.

