today at 5:26 PM
Published 5:28 PM

Sugar-Salem holds late lead for huge 59-51 conference victory against Teton

Eric Moon KIFI

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - In a packed gym Wednesday night, the Sugar-Salem Diggers jumped out to a big lead and held it late against the Teton Timberwolves, winning 59-51.

Sugar dominated early leading 18-5 after the first quarter, and continuing to lead by double digits through three quarters.

Teton made it a game in the fourth, but it wasn't enough as Sugar won by eight for a big conference victory and first place in this week's 3A media poll.

Next up, Sugar-Salem travels to Kimberly Saturday while Teton heads to South Fremont Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

