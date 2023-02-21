Bear Lake defeats West Side 56-50, wins third straight district championship

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bear Lake Bears are going back to the Boise area, as the Bears took down the West Side Pirates 56-50 Tuesday night to win the 2A South East Idaho conference.

Bear Lake took a 10-point lead late in the third quarter, but West Side battled all the way back to make it 51-50 in favor of the Bears with 2:10 to play.

Then, Bear Lake responded by sealing the victory with two clutch free throws and an and-one basket from Bryson Crane.

Next up, Bear Lake heads to the 2A state tournament next week, while West Side will face either North Fremont or Ririe in a state play-in game Saturday at Pocatello High School.