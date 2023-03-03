Boys Basketball State Semifinals Recap
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello and Hillcrest will face off in a 4A championship rematch, while Sugar-Salem and Bear Lake also play for state championships!
Check out our recap of Friday's state semifinals!
