Sugar-Salem wins 3A Mountain Rivers Championship, returns to state tournament

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers are heading back to the 3A state tournament, as Sugar swept South Fremont in the 3A Mountain Rivers Championship series Friday afternoon.

The Diggers got it started with Tommy Woodcock in the first inning of game one. His two-run triple got Sugar-Salem on the board, and the Diggers ran away with it from there, winning 9-0.

Game two was a similar story. Another complete performance by Sugar-Salem led to a 10-0 victory, as the Diggers kept the Cougars off the scoreboard all day.

Next up, Sugar-Salem heads to the 3A state tournament in Nampa May 18, while South Fremont will compete in a 3A Regional Play-In game Thursday at Blackfoot starting at 4:00 p.m.