Chukars score five unanswered runs to defeat Vibes 5-3

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After surrendering 17 runs in the series opener, the Idaho Falls Chukars bounced back with a solid win Wednesday night, taking down the Rocky Mountain Vibes 5-3.

The Vibes jumped out in front with a three-run second inning, but it was all Chukars from there.

Idaho Falls tallied two runs in its half of the second, then tallied three more runs in the middle-to-late innings for a 5-3 advantage the Chuks would not surrender.

Next up, the rubber match of this three-game series is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.