Grays win seventh straight game, a 12-5 victory over the Logan Royals

today at 9:50 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City Grays stayed red hot Wednesday night, picking up a 12-5 victory over the Logan Royals at Halliwell Park.

In a close battle early on, Logan led 3-2 after three and a half innings, but that's when the Gate City bats took control.

The Grays scored six runs in the fourth inning and added four more in the fifth inning to take a big lead that they would not surrender.

Next up, Gate City hosts the Idaho Cutthroats Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

