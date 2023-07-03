Skip to Content
Local Sports

Grays return to the win column, blowing out the Cutthroats 22-0

By
today at 9:58 PM
Published 10:42 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Grays, all night at Halliwell Park Monday, as Gate City dominated the Idaho Cutthroats for a 22-0 victory.

Brayden Pieper got it started with a two-run single in the first inning, followed by a five-run second that gave the Grays a 6-0 lead at the time.

From there, Gate City continued to run away with this one, eventually winning by 22 runs.

Next up, the Grays travel to Smithfield to face the Blue Sox Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content