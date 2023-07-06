Skip to Content
Local Sports

Chukars get back in the win column with a 14-9 victory against Great Falls

By
New
today at 10:42 PM
Published 10:47 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A back-and-forth slugfest went the way of the Idaho Falls Chukars Thursday night, as they defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 14-9 to open up a three-game set at Melaleuca Field.

It's the first on-field victory for the Chukars since last Friday's win against the Ogden Raptors, even though Idaho Falls picked up a forfeit victory against Great Falls Tuesday.

Eduardo Acosta led the way at the plate for the Chuks, going 4-for-5 with four RBI.

Next up, game two of the three-game set is Friday night back at the Luc at 7:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content