Despite early advantage, Chukars fall against the Jackalopes 10-8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just like Thursday's victory, the Idaho Falls Chukars jumped out to a 4-0 lead early against the Grand Junction Jackalopes, but nine unanswered runs later, Grand Junction took a lead it would not give up.

Bryce Brown was the story of the first two innings for Idaho Falls. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Then, Brown socked a three-run home run off of the scoreboard in left center field to put the Chuks ahead 4-0.

However, the Jackalopes scored nine unanswered runs from that point forward, including seven in the seventh, to turn the tide of the contest their way.

Next up, the Chukars try to get back in the win column against the Jackalopes Saturday at 7:05 p.m.