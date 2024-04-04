Spud Kings season comes to an end, but not without making memories fans will never forget

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A roller coaster second Spud Kings season came to and end in the playoffs Wednesday night, but the end of the campaign gives fans a chance to look back on the memories from a season they won't forget.

Such moments as Owen Pitters' game-winning goal in overtime Feb. 3, the first Spud Kings OT goal on home ice in team history helped the Spuds score clutch victories to make the NCDC Playoffs.

Ty Walker's Michigan goal Mar. 9 brought the Mountain America Center to its feet on a goal nobody in Idaho had seen before in-person.

"Someone's like, 'yeah, you dunked it,'" Walker said. "I was like, 'no, it's a Michigan.' You basically scoop the puck up on your stick, kind of like a lacrosse move, and scoop it up and then you just put it in the air.

"I've done it before, but I was kind of in shock and especially in front of all those people, it's pretty sweet."

And who can forget the first home playoff game in team history, Game 3 against Ogden, when the puck rolled off of Mustang defenseman Henri Mustonen's slowly into his team's net, the OT winner for the Spud Kings to keep their season alive.

The second year of Spud Kings hockey may be over now, but it's safe to say this Spud Kings season scored with the fans.

"Been to 20 games," Ross Pratt said. "It's really exciting. It's a lot of fun."

"We went down to a couple in Ogden," James Peterson said. "We went down there and watched them play."

Spud Kings Head Coach John Becanic said it's special to see the way the community has rallied around the Spud Kings.

"I've coached in facilities that had 20,000 fans," Becanic said. "And this, the 4,200 or whatever they got here, nothing comes close. Their adoration for the players and their love for the Spud Kings, win or lose, is unparalleled.

"These kids gave me some memories that I'll cherish forever."