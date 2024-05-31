Skip to Content
Bandits and Runnin’ Rebels set to face off in Saturday doubleheader at the Luc

Eric Moon KIFI
today at 9:20 PM
Published 9:22 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Bandits and the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels will tango on the diamond twice Saturday in an early season doubleheader at Melaleuca Field.

Both teams have already gotten off to excellent starts in their summer seasons.

The Bandits compete in their first games after winning the PG Memorial Classic in Arizona Memorial Day weekend, going 5-0-1 and winning the championship with a six-run comeback in the seventh inning.

As for the Runnin' Rebels, Poky swept its season-opening doubleheader against the Utah Yaks with a pair of walkoff wins 5-4 and 13-12 Wednesday to start its season at 2-0.

Saturday's doubleheader begins at 5:00 p.m. inside Melaleuca Field.

Eric Moon

