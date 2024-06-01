Skip to Content
Local Sports

Despite fan excitement for Opening Day, Gate City Grays get swept in doubleheader

By
June 1, 2024 11:45 PM
Published 11:50 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The start of June marked the start of another Gate City Grays season, but it got off to a rough start Saturday night when the Grays fell to the Hyrax Hornets twice in an opening night doubleheader.

Game one was neck and neck the whole way, but the Hornets tallied the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead they would not surrender.

As for game two, the second inning was the eventful frame, with Hyrum and Gate City combining for seven runs. The Hornets held the 4-3 lead, then added two more runs for the 6-3 win.

Next up, the Grays face the Brigham City Peaches in another doubleheader Friday starting at 6:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content