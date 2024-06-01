Despite fan excitement for Opening Day, Gate City Grays get swept in doubleheader

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The start of June marked the start of another Gate City Grays season, but it got off to a rough start Saturday night when the Grays fell to the Hyrax Hornets twice in an opening night doubleheader.

Game one was neck and neck the whole way, but the Hornets tallied the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead they would not surrender.

As for game two, the second inning was the eventful frame, with Hyrum and Gate City combining for seven runs. The Hornets held the 4-3 lead, then added two more runs for the 6-3 win.

Next up, the Grays face the Brigham City Peaches in another doubleheader Friday starting at 6:00 p.m.